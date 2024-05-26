Dem Rep. Tlaib Speaks at Conference With Terrorists

Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., the only Palestinian American in Congress, attended and spoke at Saturday's The People's Conference for Palestine in Detroit.

The conference honored known terrorists and featured the wife of an imprisoned terrorist as its keynote speaker, The Jerusalem Post reported.

The conference was held on Memorial Day weekend May 24-26, when Americans and their Congress members should be honoring the fallen American service members and advocating for the safety of American troops.

"I don't need to tell you that you're on the right side," Tlaib said in clips of her speech Saturday posted to X, amid anti-Israel antisemitic protests rising in America and particularly Detroit, Michigan — a key 2024 presidential battleground.

"I don't need to. But I'll be damned if I wait 10 years before they apologize to all of you for doing what was right at this moment."

The keynote speaker, Sana' Daqqah is the wife of Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine terrorist Walid Daqqah, imprisoned for the abduction, torture, and murder of Israeli soldier Moshe Tamam. PFLP is designated a foreign terrorist organization by the U.S. State Department.

Wisam Rafeedie, a PFLP activist, according to Amnesty International, was also scheduled to speak Sunday.

"The Zionist project neglects a crucial fact, that Al-Aqsa Flood [the Oct. 7 terrorist attack] was waged for and because of the people of Gaza and the Palestinian people as a whole," Palestinian Youth Movement's "Ashraf" said at the conference, according to the report.

"The International Court of Justice just ruled the Israeli government must stop its invasion of Rafah," Tlaib said in clips of her remarks posted to X. "But President Biden says what is happening to us is not a genocide. Where's your red line President Biden?"

"We're not going to forget in November, are we?" Tlaib added.

It has been reported three American service members were injured in the Biden administration-built humanitarian pier in Gaza — where Biden vowed during the State of the Union address it would be built and maintained with no American boots in the region.

Republicans and military experts noted it is impossible for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to build a Gaza pier without American troops there. Also, experts long noted on Newsmax, the American boots on the ground there could ultimately be targets of terrorists.