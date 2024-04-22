Rep. Lawler Urges Action Against Antisemitic Protesters

New York Republican lawmaker Rep. Mike Lawler emphasized the necessity for "consequences" against participants in the antisemitic protests at Columbia University.

In an interview on NewsNation's "The Hill," Lawler said, "You can't call for the eradication of Jews and think everything is going to be just OK because you're entitled to free speech."

The protests, now in their sixth day, have seen hundreds of students rallying for a cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas conflict and an end to U.S. military aid to Israel.

Lawler's remarks come amidst escalating tensions surrounding demonstrations on the campus, which have led to arrests and suspensions of students.

Columbia University administrators, led by President Minouche Shafik, authorized the New York police to arrest students involved in the protests, sparking further tensions.

Lawler, among 10 House Republicans urging Shafik's resignation, asserted that the campus has descended into "anarchy" and called for her immediate removal from office.

"You're not entitled to make threats against people, and that's why the president of Columbia needs to resign immediately," Lawler added.

The demonstrations have raised fears for the safety of Jewish students, prompting Columbia to move classes online ahead of the Passover holiday.

While concerns about rising antisemitism persist, some protesting students assert that their actions are not motivated by hatred toward Jews. Lawler, however, contends that antisemitism is prevalent on college campuses, citing the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas on Israel as a catalyst.

"When you look at the terrorist attack of Oct. 7, it was rooted in one thing. In Gaza, they are taught to hate Jews and to want to kill Jews," he said.

In response to criticisms, Shafik expressed "sadness" over the protests, attributing the tensions to external individuals exploiting the situation.

"These tensions have been exploited and amplified by individuals who are not affiliated with Columbia who have come to campus to pursue their own agendas," she said in a statement on Monday.

Meanwhile, House leaders have initiated investigations into responses to antisemitism on college campuses, with the heads of Harvard, the University of Pennsylvania, and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology facing scrutiny.

"What we're seeing on campuses all across America, but especially here at Columbia University, we are seeing antisemitism rear its ugly head," Lawler continued. "And these institutions have allowed it to happen. If this was a racist protest, if this was a protest against gay people, if this was a protest against immigrants, you would see the institution crack down on it very quickly and rightfully so."