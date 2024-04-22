Rabbi Steven Burg to Newsmax: We Are Teaching Students 'All the Wrong Things'

Rabbi Steven Burg told Newsmax Monday that the antisemitism on display at Columbia University and other colleges shows that there's a big problem with what students are learning in schools today.

"I think we're teaching them all the wrong things," Burg said during an appearance on Newsmax's "American Agenda." "To say that Osama bin Laden, after he slaughtered so many thousands of Americans in New York City, to say that he's someone that should be looked up to I think it's horrific. I think that the founding fathers of America were absolutely incredible role models of what it means to live free and we have to restore that to our campuses."

Anti-Israel student demonstrations have roiled the Columbia University campus for nearly a week, and with Passover — a major Jewish holiday — set to begin Monday night, Columbia President Minouche Shafik announced that all classes would be held virtually in order to "deescalate the rancor and give us all a chance to consider next steps."

When asked what the message of Passover is this year, given the current levels of antisemitism in the United States, Burg responded that the message is the same as it's always been.

"Our message is the same message that goes back 3,500 years ago to the start of Passover, which is that the Jewish spirit is strong, we've always had people that have hassled us, given us a hard time, attacked us as a people, and we've always come out ahead," he said. "I mean, the story of Moses and Pharaoh literally set the standard for so many generations, not only of Jews, but the entire world. The fact that you can throw off the yoke of slavery, the fact that you don't have to be downtrodden, the fact that you can make your way to freedom, and I think that those principles ring true today as they ever did before."

Despite a history of antisemitism "in so many places," Burg said "we're shocked to see it here in the United States."

"I think we all understand that hate exists everywhere, even here in the United States, but the government has always really rallied to our side and always been very supportive," he said. "I think we're watching the scenes at Yale and Columbia and these other campuses and we can't understand why these people are allowed to do what they're doing. That's what, I think, is so depressing for us and so shocking. [New York City] Mayor [Eric] Adams has been very supportive, but he's saying the NYPD will not be allowed into Columbia, by Columbia. Why will Columbia not let them come in and make sure the Jews are safe? That's the part we just really can't understand. When it can be stopped, why is it not being stopped?"

