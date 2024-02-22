GOP Group Seeks Discharge Petition on Speaker Johnson

The campaign group Republicans for Ukraine have launched a coordinated effort this week encouraging a small group of House Republicans to sign a discharge petition in hopes of bypassing Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., and bringing the Senate's foreign aid package to a vote.

Earlier this month, the Senate passed a $95 billion security bill, $60 billion of which is intended for Ukraine. Johnson has said he will not bring any foreign aid bill to the floor that does not address the situation at the U.S. southern border.

"For generations, the Republican Party prided itself on standing up to dictators and leading the free world," Republicans for Ukraine spokesperson Gunner Ramer told Newsweek. "Many Republicans, including many in Congress, still identify with that party and that role for America. Right now, the critical issue in the world is whether free countries will help defeat [Russian President Vladimir] Putin in Ukraine."

A discharge petition is designed to bypass the speaker to bring a bill to the full House for a vote, but to do so, several House Republicans will need to be persuaded.

The 10 House Republicans being targeted by the campaign are Mike Gallagher, Wis.; Ken Buck, Colo.; Mike McCaul, Texas; Mike Rogers, Ala.; Mike Turner, Ohio; Don Bacon, Neb.; Steve Womack, Ark.; Jake Ellzey, Texas; Brian Fitzpatrick, Pa.; and Dan Crenshaw, Texas.

"Republicans have a chance to make history, but only if they get to vote," Ramer said. "That's why they should sign a discharge petition — it only takes four, but there's safety in numbers. These 10 members have been leaders on Ukraine and American national security in the past, and it's time for them to be leaders again."

The campaign features dozens of one-minute videos from self-described "lifelong Republicans" explaining why they feel the House should continue to fund Ukraine in its defense against Russian aggression.

"I am in total support of sending more support to Ukraine, as much as they need to defend themselves and defend their democracy," said Judy from Texas.

"Remember your roots. Don't betray the legacy of Ronald Reagan. Stand up democracy and support Ukraine against the bully Putin," said Rudolph from South Carolina.

The ad blitz comes after Tuesday's declaration by former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev declaring that Russia should eventually set its sights on the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv.

Of the $60 billion for Ukraine, nearly $40 billion would go to U.S. factories that make missiles, munitions, and other gear, according to figures provided to The Associated Press by the Biden administration.

Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell also has repeatedly emphasized that point, saying in a statement Tuesday that the money is about "reaffirming a commitment to rebuild and modernize our military, restore our credibility, and give the current Commander-in-Chief, as well as the next, more tools to secure our interests.”

About $14.1 billion in the bill would go to support Israel and U.S. military operations in the the Middle East.

About $4 billion would go to boost Israel’s air defenses, with another $1.2 billion for Iron Beam, a laser weapons system designed to intercept and destroy missiles. There’s also about $2.5 billion to support U.S. military operations in the region.

Israel launched its war against Hamas after the militant group’s unprecedented Oct. 7 attack that killed about 1,200 people, mostly civilians, in Israel. About 250 others were taken hostage.