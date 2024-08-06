Speaker Johnson: Gov. Shapiro Snubbed Over Jewish Heritage

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., said Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro was not picked to be Vice President Kamala Harris' running mate because of his Jewish heritage.

Johnson made the comments in an interview with The Hill after Harris picked Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz to serve on the Democrat ticket. Johnson said he believed Shapiro would've been the better pick. Shapiro was considered by many pundits to be a front-runner for the spot.

"She was reluctant to put a vice-presidential nominee on the ticket with Jewish heritage because they're having a split in the Democratic Party," Johnson said. "They have a pro-Palestinian, in some cases pro-Hamas wing of the Democratic Party. Sadly, for Josh Shapiro, because of his heritage, I think that is the reason he was overlooked."

The speaker declined to say if there was an antisemitic undertone to the decision, but said his Judaism was a major factor in Harris' decision.

"I'm not gonna call it that because I don't — I just know that that was a major factor," Johnson said. "I think it was transparently a major factor. And I think they made a political decision that is sad, and I think they'll regret it."

Progressives had expressed concern about Shapiro's support for Israel in its war with Hamas and rhetoric he used to condemn pro-Palestinian protesters at college campuses. Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., reached out to the Harris campaign to express his concern about Shapiro's personal ambition, Politico reported.

Had he been selected, Shapiro would have been the second Jew, after Joe Lieberman, to be on a major party ticket.

Johnson said running against Walz, a "far-left candidate," makes things easier for the Republican party.

"I frankly thought that she might try to choose a moderate, but obviously she has proven once again who she is," Johnson said.

The Louisiana congressman noted Harris had the most liberal voting record when she served as senator.

"That's who she is, that's who her positions are, she has radical positions that do not line up with the American people," Johnson said. "And I think the choice of Walz, I think, just further verifies that," he said.