Johnson, Thune Can't Agree Who Leads on Russia Sanctions

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., said Friday he was surprised when Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., asserted that a major Russia sanctions package should originate in the House.

"That was not my understanding up until yesterday," Johnson said.

Johnson told The Hill the proposal would move much faster if the Senate passes it first with a large bipartisan margin and sends it over.

He explained that a House-originated bill could be referred to as many as seven committees, creating weeks or months of delay even if some chairmen waive jurisdiction.

Thune told reporters Wednesday that revenue measures must start in the House under the Constitution and that route would likely reach President Donald Trump's desk quickest.

Trump has said he is open to signing tough Russia sanctions legislation.

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., is leading the Sanctioning Russia Act of 2025, which already has 84 Senate co-sponsors and is expected to pass that chamber with 85 to 90 votes.

Johnson said the White House shares his view that Senate origination is the fastest path.

He emphasized he has believed for months that the Senate would take the lead.

Johnson said he plans to speak with Thune soon to clear up the confusion.

The public disagreement is the latest sign of coordination friction between the House and Senate Republican leaders.

It follows Johnson being blindsided by a Senate-added provision in a recent government funding bill and differing expectations on a separate Jeffrey Epstein files measure.

Meanwhile, Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick, R-Pa., announced Friday he will file a discharge petition next week to force a House floor vote on Russia sanctions legislation.

Fitzpatrick would need 218 signatures, requiring at least some Democrat support, to bypass leadership and bring the bill straight to the floor.

Graham has repeatedly said the Senate is ready to move immediately and pass the bill by overwhelming margins.

The sanctions package has become a flashpoint as Trump pushes a 28-point Ukraine peace proposal that some critics view as too accommodating to Moscow.