Olha Stefanishyna to Newsmax: Pressure Russia to End War

Ukraine wants nothing more than to end the war with Russia, Olha Stefanishyna, the Ukrainian ambassador to the United States, told Newsmax on Thursday.

Appearing on Newsmax's "The Record With Greta Van Susteren," Stefanishyna said she is pleased there are proposals to end the war and that President Donald Trump is adamant the war must end.

Russia has objected to any plan that would call for peacekeepers to remain in the region after the war ends.

"It means Russia probably doesn't want peace. It doesn't mean that we don't have to do anything," Stefanishyna said.

"Ukraine is really committed to peace, and nobody in the whole planet wants to end the war more than Ukrainians."

Ukraine is committed to backing up Trump however it can to help achieve his commitment to ending the war, she said.

"Whatever ways we can encircle Russia and force her to commit to the arrangement, this should be taken. Sanctions have been applied; frozen assets have been seized," Stefanishyna said.

"While negotiations are taking place, it doesn't mean we don't put pressure on them."

No matter how the war ends, people will be aware of the war crimes Russia committed, she said.

"There is no way that you can hide that children were abducted and transferred to the Russian territory. There's no way you can hide massive tortures, rapes, and murders happening in the occupied areas.

"This is all public. This is online," Stefanishyna said.

"We saw such crimes against humanity, which are not only not Christian, but they are also inhumane.

"The whole world has seen what has been happening in Ukraine. You have seen it with your eyes," she continued.

"American journalists were just seeing the exhumation of bodies from the mass graves. They saw the bodies of people with their hands tied behind their backs, and they were just shot in their heads."

Stefanishyna said people should never stop giving Trump credit for pushing to end the war and sticking to that commitment.

