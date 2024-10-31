Migrant Crossings Surge in Anticipation of Trump Victory

Authorities in a Texas border town has seen a surge in migrant crossings in anticipation of former President Donald Trump winning the election and enacting tougher immigration policies, the New York Post reported Thursday.

"They see that their free lunch is most likely coming to an end," a Customs and Border Patrol source told the Post.

More than 300 migrants are turning themselves in to border agents each day in Maverick County in southwest Texas, according to multiple Border Patrol sources, the Post said.

Migrants are coming in from all over the world, including Iran, Angola, Guinea, and Pakistan, the Post reported.

"Everyone wants to get in in case Trump gets elected," a Border Patrol source said.

Drug cartels also are worrying that their profit streams will dry up if Trump is elected, a source told the Post.

Trump has vowed to crack down on illegal border crossings and deport those living in the country illegally.

Others crossing the border now say they fear if Vice President Kamala Harris wins, there will be a larger surge, creating a backlog, the Post said, citing a source.

"They're afraid they're going to miss their opportunity," a source told the Post. "They don't want to wait in line behind the millions that will follow if Kamala wins."