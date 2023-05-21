×
Tags: migrant crisis | miami | francis suarez | eric adams | government | assistance

Miami Mayor Suarez on Migrant Crisis: No Help From Federal Govt

By    |   Sunday, 21 May 2023 06:42 PM EDT

GOP Miami Mayor Francis Suarez told CBS's "Face the Nation" on Sunday that as his city struggles with a migrant crisis, he has received no assistance from the federal government.

"Well, we haven't received any support as of yet from the federal government that we are aware of," Suarez told host Margaret Brennan.

"We checked to see if we had gotten any help from FEMA, it turns out we have not. It is a migrant crisis in our city as well. Just in the last two months, the Coast Guard has processed 408 migrants in our- on our coast. We've, just last year in our public school system, we had over 14,000 new children, 10,000 of which came from, you know, four countries of, of Cuba, Nicaragua, Venezuela, and Haiti. And that's the equivalent of five new 2000-student schools. And that's a tremendous burden on our system."

Suarez goes on to add that he's proud of the work New York City Mayor Eric Adams has done in talking about the migrant crisis but ribbed on his tactics of managing crime in the city.

"And I'm ... actually quite proud of Mayor Adams from New York for standing up and talking about how this is impacting ... the city of New York. I mean, he has to focus on ... crime reduction. And instead, you know, you see images of police officers helping people in the- the classic Roosevelt Hotel find housing. And so, you know, these officers should be, and you'd want them to be, focused on, on reducing crime and instead have to deal with this migrant crisis, which as you've said, should be a federal issue."

