Mayor Adams on Migrant Crisis: NYC Burdened With 'National Problem'

Speaking with CBS on Sunday, New York City Mayor Eric Adams charged that his city was overburdened with the "national problem" of migrants entering the United States via the U.S.-Mexican border.

Appearing on "Face the Nation," host Margaret Brennan prompted Adams, stating: "You said that the President and the White House have failed New York City and that you don't have access to federal dollars to deal with the migrant crisis. But the administration reportedly has pledged $30 million to deal with those arrivals. Why the discrepancy?"

"I don't think that's a discrepancy," Adams replied. "We've spent over a billion dollars; we're projected to spend close to $4.3 billion, if not more. This estimate was based on a number of migrants coming into the city, and those numbers have clearly increased."

"We are getting, we've received several days last week alone, over 900 migrants on days. A week, over two weeks ago, approximately 4,200 in one week. When you look at the price tag, $30 million comes nowhere near what the city is paying for a national problem."

According to Adams, over the past few months, over 70,000 migrants have relocated to New York City, with 42,000 currently receiving care from the city.

In January, Adams made a visit to the southern border. During a press conference at the time, Adams said major cities across the U.S. were being "undermined" by having to bear the burden of costs associated with the migrant crisis. "We expect more from our national leaders to address this issue in a real way," Adams stated.

When asked last week how things were at the border, President Joe Biden replied chuckling, "Much better than, much better than you all expected."

According to Customs and Border Protection data, the number of single adult migrants encountered at the southern border after Biden entered office in 2021 increased by 252.1%. By 2022, that same figure increased by 68.1%. In 2023 there was a .4% drop.