WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: michigan | voters | election day | jocelyn benson

Michigan on Pace to Break Turnout Records

By    |   Tuesday, 05 November 2024 01:58 PM EST

Michigan is on a path to break its voting turnout records, according to Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson.

"Already 45.8% of registered active voters in our state have voted in this election," Benson, a Democrat, said Tuesday, The Detroit News reported. "We’re on track to break turnout records yet again.”

As of Tuesday morning, early voters, including those who either returned a completed absentee ballot or voted at in-person sites, totaled 3.3 million, said Angela Benander, a spokeswoman for the Michigan Department of State.

Nearly 5.6 million people in Michigan voted in the 2020 presidential election between Donald Trump and Joe Biden. 

Benander also said clerks processed 3,704 same-day registrations by mid-morning Tuesday, bypassing the total of same-day registrations from the August primary by about 3,600. 

Meanwhile, the counting of absentee ballots is moving along "extremely quickly" in Detroit and Flint, Benander said. 

Michigan was still waiting for 7,300 out-of-state military and overseas ballots that had not been returned as of Tuesday morning. Voters in 2022 passed a constitutional amendment that allows such votes up to six days after the election to be returned, if they are postmarked by Election Day.

Sandy Fitzgerald

Sandy Fitzgerald has more than three decades in journalism and serves as a general assignment writer for Newsmax covering news, media, and politics. 

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Michigan is on a path to break its voting turnout records, according to Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson.
michigan, voters, election day, jocelyn benson
191
2024-58-05
Tuesday, 05 November 2024 01:58 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved