Michigan on Pace to Break Turnout Records

Michigan is on a path to break its voting turnout records, according to Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson.

"Already 45.8% of registered active voters in our state have voted in this election," Benson, a Democrat, said Tuesday, The Detroit News reported. "We’re on track to break turnout records yet again.”

As of Tuesday morning, early voters, including those who either returned a completed absentee ballot or voted at in-person sites, totaled 3.3 million, said Angela Benander, a spokeswoman for the Michigan Department of State.

Nearly 5.6 million people in Michigan voted in the 2020 presidential election between Donald Trump and Joe Biden.

Benander also said clerks processed 3,704 same-day registrations by mid-morning Tuesday, bypassing the total of same-day registrations from the August primary by about 3,600.

Meanwhile, the counting of absentee ballots is moving along "extremely quickly" in Detroit and Flint, Benander said.

Michigan was still waiting for 7,300 out-of-state military and overseas ballots that had not been returned as of Tuesday morning. Voters in 2022 passed a constitutional amendment that allows such votes up to six days after the election to be returned, if they are postmarked by Election Day.