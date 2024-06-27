Rep. McCaul Seeks Waiver to Lead House Foreign Affairs Committee

Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas, is seeking a waiver so he can serve another term as the top Republican on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, Punchbowl News reported.

A host of Republicans have been eyeing the gavel to lead the committee in the next Congress.

During his time as chair, McCaul helped provide foreign aid to Israel and Ukraine.

"I've built up experience and the relationships with foreign leaders, so different from other committees, and I think with the world on fire, it's not the right time to change horses," McCaul told Punchbowl News.

McCaul has said the U.S. must continue to supply Ukraine with weaponry in its war against Russia, just as the U.S. became involved in protecting freedom during World War II.

McCaul told Punchbowl News he is committed to supporting former President Donald Trump if Trump is reelected in November. McCaul also serves on the Homeland Security Committee.

House GOP rules do not allow anyone to serve more than three consecutive terms as chair or ranking member. McCaul is arguing his two years as ranking member don't equate to chair, according to Punchbowl News.

The GOP Steering Committee has rejected this argument in the past, Punchbowl News reported.

Reps. Ann Wagner, R-Mo., Chris Smith, R-N.J., Joe Wilson, R-S.C., Scott Perry, R-Pa., Brian Mast R-Fla., and Darrell Issa R-Calif., are all contenders.

Wagner currently serves as vice chair and previously served as U.S. ambassador to Luxembourg under former President George W. Bush. Smith, Wilson, Perry and Issa have more seniority than Wagner, Punchbowl News reported.