Tags: michael mccaul | d-day | 80th anniversary | normandy

Rep. McCaul to Newsmax: US Must Back Allies as During WWII

Thursday, 06 June 2024 03:09 PM EDT

Rep. Michael McCaul, speaking with Newsmax's John Huddy from the 80th anniversary commemoration in Normandy, France, on Thursday, said the U.S. must continue to supply Ukraine with weaponry in its war against Russia, just as the U.S. became involved in protecting freedom during World War II.  

"Imagine if 80 years ago we abandoned our Allies and let a dictator, a tyrant, take over sovereign territory," the Texas Republican said in his interview, airing Thursday on "Newsline." "That's not what my father's generation stood for."

McCaul said the isolationist point of view that was prevalent in the 1930s after World War I is still dangerous.

"We can't shrink from that responsibility," he said. "Ronald Reagan, the first president I got to vote for, talked about leading the free world, and he brought down the Soviet Union. We can't retreat from that and hide under a rock and think it's not going to come to us, because it will. I think projecting strength and deterrence is a way to achieve peace."

McCaul said President Joe Biden's speech in Normandy on Thursday was "very powerful."

"My father was part of Operation Overlord, a bombardier on a B-17," McCaul said. "Having talked to a lot of these veterans, it's just a very moving, powerful day, not a real partisan day."

However, McCaul also said he thinks former President Donald Trump projected strength, while Biden does not.

"The reason why you see these hotspots today is because President Biden is, in my view, projecting weakness just like Neville Chamberlain did to Hitler," McCaul said, adding that it took Winston Churchill to fight back.

"When you project weakness, you get conflict, aggression, and war. That's the situation we find ourselves in today. Churchill talked about this as the unnecessary war because it could have been prevented earlier on."

Sandy Fitzgerald

Sandy Fitzgerald has more than three decades in journalism and serves as a general assignment writer for Newsmax covering news, media, and politics. 

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


2024-09-06
Thursday, 06 June 2024 03:09 PM
