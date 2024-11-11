Fmr Rep. Michael Grimm Paralyzed After Horse Accident

Former Rep. Michael Grimm, R-N.Y., reportedly is paralyzed from the chest down due to injuries suffered in a horse-riding accident.

Grimm, a former Marine who served in the U.S. House from 2010-2015 and has worked on-air for Newsmax, suffered the injuries after being thrown from a horse in September.

"Our friend, former Marine, FBI Agent, and US Congressman Michael Grimm was paralyzed following a devastating accident when thrown from a horse in September 2024. He has been in the most devastating of situations and through the grace of God, Mr. Grimm has miraculously thread the needle to survive. Yet, his ongoing care and the treatment to walk again will cost millions of dollars," a GoFundMe page says.

"For a man who has dedicated his life to helping others, we now humbly ask that you give generously to help him."

The New York Post reported Grimm, 54, is being treated at Kessler Institute for Rehabilitation in New Jersey. That's the same facility where late actor Christopher Reeve recovered after being paralyzed from the neck down from a fall from a horse.

"He's currently immobilized and is currently being treated to try to give him the function that he can obtain. A lot of prayers are needed," former City Councilman Vincent Ignizio told the Post.

Ignizio used Facebook to share information about the GoFundMe page.

"Staten Island always steps up when someone is in need, and I'm hopeful that they do the same for a former congressman and friend, Michael Grimm," Ignizio, current deputy executive director of the New York City Board of Elections, told the Staten Island the Advance/SILive.com.

As of Monday morning, the GoFundMe page had raised more than $86,000. The goal is $2.5 million.

In September, Newsmax's Greg Kelly, a fellow former Marine, said Grimm had sustained a neck injury that required surgery, and that the former congressman was in an unidentified Westchester hospital.

An avid horseman, Grimm frequently posted on social media about horses and playing polo.

Grimm represented Staten Island and parts of Brooklyn in the U.S. House. He resigned following a 2014 federal indictment related to fraudulent practices at an Upper East Side health food restaurant the former lawmaker partially owned.

He eventually pleaded guilty to one count of tax evasion and served seven months in prison before being released in 2016.

In 2018, Grimm lost a Republican primary to incumbent Rep. Dan Donovan, who ultimately lost to Democrat Max Rose.

Republican Rep. Nicole Malliotakis now represents the 11th House District.

The GoFundMe page is here.