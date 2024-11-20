House Oversight Advances Bill Banning DEI From Govt

Legislation by Rep. Michael Cloud, R-Texas to end diversity, equity and inclusion programs at the federal level advanced out of the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability on Wednesday along party lines and will move to a full vote on the House floor.

The Dismantle DEI Act, according to The Daily Wire, not only would target federal offices and personnel, but also contractors, training, education, and grants. It would "ensure equal protection of the law, to prevent racism in the Federal Government," according to the bill's text.

"DEI initiatives falsely claim to promote fairness but instead institutionalize division, inefficiency, and discrimination," Cloud told The Daily Wire. "These policies waste taxpayer dollars while eroding the merit-based principles that have been the cornerstone of America's success.

"The Dismantle DEI Act strikes at the heart of this harmful ideology, ensuring that our government is driven by excellence and equality — not divisive identity politics. It's time to root out these discriminatory practices and restore a system that serves all Americans equally. I look forward to advancing this bill and challenging Congress to stand against this betrayal of our nation's foundational values."

Vice President-elect JD Vance, as an Ohio senator, introduced the Senate version of the bill in June. He argued at the time in a news release that "the DEI agenda is a destructive ideology that breeds hatred and racial division" and that "it has no place in our federal government or anywhere else in our society."

Cloud said before Wednesday's vote, according to The Daily Wire, that DEI is essentially "an ideology within our federal government" that goes against "fundamental principles of justice and equality."

"It undermines the progress we've made — progress that took generations, hard-fought battles, and even a Civil War to achieve," he said. "From the abolition of slavery to the victories of the civil rights movement, Americans have worked tirelessly to right the wrongs of discrimination. Yet DEI policies threaten to codify new forms of discrimination, undoing the very progress that so many have bled and sacrificed to secure."

Referencing a Do No Harm report that found that the Biden administration implemented more than 500 DEI-related actions, Cloud said, "These initiatives have not only failed to achieve their stated goals but have also resulted in absurd and wasteful programs that drain resources while dividing our nation. Worse, they sometimes lead to unqualified individuals being placed in critical roles for the sake of meeting DEI benchmarks, jeopardizing efficiency and public safety."

"This is not progress," he added. "This is a dangerous detour that risks erasing the strides we've made toward a more perfect union. By dismantling these harmful policies, we can reaffirm our commitment to the ideals of equality, merit, and justice that make our nation great. I urge my colleagues to support this bill and help restore the principles of fairness and unity in our government."