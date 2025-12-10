Miami Mayor-Elect Vows to Address Affordability

Eileen Higgins, the mayor-elect of Miami, said the city is at the tip of the spear of affordability at a press conference after her win Wednesday.

"The city has to get to work, become more efficient, be more modern in how it embraces technology," Higgins said.

"The affordability crisis, we are the tip of the spear in America," she added. "We've got to build more affordable housing."

Higgins became Miami's first Democrat to win the mayor's office in nearly 30 years when she defeated Republican Emilio Gonzalez by 19 points Tuesday in a runoff.

Gonzalez had been endorsed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and President Donald Trump.

The cost of living in Miami, Florida's second-largest city, is 21% higher than the national average, according to Payscale.

The cost of housing is 59% higher than the national average, and the cost of utilities and groceries are 5% and 11% above the national average.

A median home price in Miami is $823,000 while the median rent is more than $2,400. Monthly energy bills cost nearly $218, according to Payscale.

Higgins, who will be sworn in later this year, is Miami's first female mayor.

On the campaign trail, Higgins spoke frequently in the Hispanic-majority city about Trump's immigration crackdown, saying she has heard of many people in Miami who were worried about family members being detained.

"We are facing rhetoric from elected officials that is so dehumanizing and cruel, especially against immigrant populations," Higgins told The Associated Press after her victory speech.

"The residents of Miami were ready to be done with that."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.