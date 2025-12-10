Dems Emboldened by Florida, Georgia Election Wins

Democrat wins in off-year contests Tuesday have party leaders crowing about momentum heading into the 2026 midterm elections, though Republicans argue that the results reflect low-turnout, media-fueled protests rather than a durable mandate.

Democrats scored an upset in Georgia and flipped the Miami mayor's race, prompting the Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee to announce an expanded target map and a major spending ramp-up, according to the Washington Examiner.

The DLCC said it plans to target 42 legislative chambers — "the most targets ever" — and touted a $50 million investment in 2026 races, framing Tuesday's outcomes as proof Democrats are "overperforming" in special elections.

In Georgia, the race held to replace outgoing Republican Rep. Marcus Wiedower narrowed the GOP majority in the Georgia House, though Republicans still hold control.

Another suburban Atlanta-area contest headed to a runoff, underscoring how special elections can turn into expensive, nationalized messaging wars rather than clear measures of broad voter sentiment.

In Florida, Democrat Eileen Higgins won the Miami mayor's race, defeating Trump-endorsed Emilio Gonzalez and snapping her party's nearly 30-year losing streak in the city's top job.

Higgins, who will be the first woman to lead Miami, leaned heavily on opposition to President Donald Trump's immigration crackdown and campaigned openly as a Democrat even though the contest is officially nonpartisan.

National Democrats and outside groups also swarmed the race, treating it as a prestige battle in a media capital of the political world.

The Examiner noted Democrats used the outcomes to argue they are building a broader map — including in Arizona and New Hampshire — and to claim state legislative candidates have "overperformed" by 4.5 points in targeted districts.

However, special elections and off-year contests often favor Democrats because turnout is lower and more ideologically motivated, according to the Examiner.

While Democrats celebrated, Trump pushed back at a Pennsylvania rally, arguing Republicans must stay focused on kitchen-table issues — and warning that Democrats' "affordability" messaging is political theater.

"Democrats talking about affordability is like Bonnie and Clyde preaching public safety," Trump said, calling Democrats the "enemy of the working class."

For Republicans, the path to 2026 runs through results, not headlines: Lowering prices, restoring border security, and keeping the economy growing.

For Democrats, Tuesday night offered a morale boost and a fresh fundraising pitch.

The bigger question is whether that enthusiasm survives the return of full-turnout elections, when swing voters tend to judge less by activist energy and more by what they can afford at the grocery store and gas pump.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.