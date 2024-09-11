WATCH TV LIVE

Breitbart: Migrants Bribe Mexican Officials for Docs

Wednesday, 11 September 2024 05:00 PM EDT

Officials with Mexico's National Migration Institute have been pressuring staff into demanding bribes and illegally selling travel documents to migrants ahead of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's final month in office, reports Breitbart.

Specifically, Carmen Yadira De Los Santos Robledo, the current INM regional delegate in Yucatan, has allegedly been charging $1,500 to $2,000 for humanitarian visa cards, according to internal affairs documents viewed by the news outlet.

Breitbart in its reporting said director-level officials at INM informed the news outlet about the practices. Santos has been the target of previous internal affairs investigations but has not been charged with any crimes.

Wednesday, 11 September 2024 05:00 PM
