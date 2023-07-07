Conservatives Accuse Threads of Censorship

Conservatives accused Threads of censorship soon after Meta's new Twitter rival launched Thursday.

Attorney and conservative commentator Rogan O'Handley, whose Twitter and Truth Social accounts are named "DC_Draino," took to the other platforms to share his experience on Threads.

"Just downloaded and signed up for the new Meta app 'Threads' meant to imitate Twitter & Truth," DC_Draino posted on Truth Social and Twitter. "I posted once about wanting to expose Biden's corrupt government and they've already flagged me for censorship.

"Great platform Zuck," O'Handley wrote, referring to Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

The DC_Draino posts each included a screen grab showing a Threads message saying: "Are you sure you want to follow dc_draino? This account has repeatedly posted false information that was reviewed by independent fact-checkers or went against our Community Guidelines."

Outkick and Game Revolution also reported on Threads censorship.

"Many accounts, particularly from users on the politically conservative side of the aisle, have accused the new Twitter rival from Meta of censoring them and not following free speech principles," Game Revolution reported.

"This allegation isn't too surprising, as both Facebook and Instagram have been accused of censorship as well by those on the left and right of the political spectrum."

Truth Social sent an email to users and accused Threads of censoring conservatives.

"Threads already looks like just another Big Tech censorship tool. But rest assured, Truth Social will always be a haven for free speech," the email said.