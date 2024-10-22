Meta Suspends Celebrity Jet-Tracking Accounts

Meta has taken down accounts that tracked the private jet movements of high-profile figures like Mark Zuckerberg, Elon Musk, and Kim Kardashian, according to account owner Jack Sweeney. Sweeney, a Florida college student posted on social media Tuesday that his Instagram and Threads accounts had been suspended without warning.

Sweeney has been tracking the flights for years using publicly available data. He argues that his actions are legal and valuable, especially for journalists covering prominent business leaders and their environmental impact.

Sweeney told The Hill that Elon Musk "has so many companies you can see when he's spending time on X, Tesla, or Space X by visiting different places. He's taken tons of flights to Pennsylvania for his America PAC events in the last few days. It's a lot of flights from him and the timing of it just leads me to believe that there's someone, I don't know who, that I tracked that obviously contacted Meta."

In 2022, Twitter (now X) suspended Sweeney's account tracking Musk's flights. Earlier this year, his account tracking Taylor Swift's jet movements was also shut down. Sweeney said he believes Meta is selectively enforcing its rules, letting some jet-tracking accounts remain open while others are taken down.

Meta told TechCrunch it shut down the accounts because they violated the company's privacy policy and cited a "risk of personal harm."

Sweeney has said he's open to delaying posts if given the chance, but is prepared to move to other platforms like Telegram or Reddit if necessary.