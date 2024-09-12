AG Garland to Call Out 'Dangerous' Attacks on DOJ

Attorney General Merrick Garland was set to deliver a speech Wednesday calling out "dangerous and outrageous attacks" on the Justice Department and its employees at a gathering in Washington, D.C., according to The Hill.

Garland planned to praise the workforce for its "ironclad commitment to the principles of fairness and impartiality," the Hill reported.

"The way you do that work makes clear that the public servants of the Department of Justice do not bend to politics," Garland will say, according to remarks obtained by The Hill. "And that they will not break under pressure."

Garland has been vocal about calling out those he said are spreading conspiracy theories and try to intimidate the department.

"It is dangerous to target and intimidate individual employees of this department simply for doing their jobs," Garland will say. "And it is outrageous that you have to face these unfounded attacks because you are doing what is right and upholding the rule of law. You deserve better."

Former President Donald Trump has accused the Justice Department of being "weaponized" against him after he was indicted on charges of mishandling classified documents and election interference.

"Our norms are a promise that we will fiercely protect the independence of this department from political interference in our criminal investigations," Garland will say. "Our norms are a promise that we will not allow this department to be used as a political weapon. And our norms are a promise that we will not allow this nation to become a country where law enforcement is treated as an apparatus of politics."

Garland also planned to say the Justice Department will remain apolitical, operating without fear or favor.

"The choices you make in every investigation, in every filing, in every trial, in everything you do to ensure the fair and impartial application of the law make this department and our democracy worthy of the public we serve," Garland will say. "And for that, you deserve respect."