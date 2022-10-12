Joe Rogan, Tulsi Gabbard Blast Woke Ideologies

Popular podcast host Joe Rogan and former Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard on Tuesday blasted "woke" ideologies and the notion that men can get pregnant.

"The irony is, here we are, sitting now with a lot of these same people, who are like, Oh, I don't know how to define a woman, and there is no such thing as a woman," said Gabbard, who on Tuesday announced she was leaving the Democratic Party because it was "stoking anti-white racism," being contemptuous toward religion and police, and driving the country closer to nuclear war.

Gabbard appeared Tuesday on "The Joe Rogan Experience."

"All of these examples point to the hypocrisy, the fact that they don't believe in truth, and that whatever their cause at the moment is whatever they decide is the truth and the thing that must be measured against for you," Gabbard said. "Like, you are either with us or against us, and if you are with us, you have to prove your zealousness for the cause."

Rogan said with wokeness, "You can identify as a woman, you get to use the female restroom. Like, OK, but what is it? What's a woman? You know, can a man get pregnant?

"OK, well, what is it, can a biological male get pregnant? And then people panic, and they start, 'The people that identify as a woman are capable of being pregnant, and people that identify as a male are capable of also being pregnant.' Like, what are you saying?"

Rogan said confusion abounds regarding pronouns and male and female identities but one thing is clear: If you want to be pregnant, you must be a biological female.

"You know, you're marching for women's rights. But what does that mean? So, if I decide I'm a woman, and I go out, you're marching for me? I'm a woman now? You can just say it? We can't have that, that doesn't make sense," Rogan said.

"And it doesn't mean you can't have trans people. It doesn't mean that … you're not denying anyone's existence either — they exist. However, if you want to be pregnant, you must be a biological female. This is science."