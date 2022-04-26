Dr. Oz: 'We Have to be Serious' and Not 'Move On' From 2020

Mehmet Oz, vying for the Republican nomination in Pennsylvania's U.S. Senate race, said the U.S. cannot move on from the 2020 election.

Oz made his comments during a debate the GOP candidates on Monday.

"I have discussed it with [former] President [Donald] Trump, and we cannot move on," Oz said. "As all the other candidates up here have outlined, under the cover of COVID, there were draconian changes made to our voting laws by Democratic leadership, and they have blocked appropriate reviews of some of those decisions.

"We have to be serious about what happened in 2020, and we won't be able to address that until we can really look under the hood."

His comments were reported by CNN.

Oz is one of five candidates competing for the Republican nomination. Also vying are Kathy Barnette, Jeff Bartos, Dave McCormick, and Carla Sands.

Politico reported that Oz made a point of citing his endorsement by Trump over McCormick, Oz's chief rival.

"Dishonest Dave is at it again," said Oz, after McCormick claimed Oz's views on fracking have changed. "He went groveling to President Trump, again, with these types of allegations. President Trump saw right through him, did not endorse him, and then he endorsed me."

CNN reported McCormick had this to say about Oz mentioning Trump's endorsement: "Listen, the reason Mehmet keeps talking about President Trump's endorsement is because he can't run on his own positions and his own records, and what's true is he has flip-flopped on every major issue that we're talking about in this campaign.

"The problem, Doctor, is there's no miracle cure for flip-flopping, and Pennsylvanians are seeing right through your phoniness and that's what you're dealing with. And that's why you're not taking off in the polls."

Earlier this month, Trump endorsed "the brilliant and well-known" Oz, saying the "doctor is smart, tough, and will never let you down; therefore, he has my complete and total endorsement."

Trump made an exclusive backstage endorsement of Oz to Newsmax's John Bachman at Trump's Save America rally in Selma, North Carolina.

"I just endorsed, literally as I'm walking up, we endorsed Dr. Oz," Trump said. "I've known him for a long time. He's a tremendous guy, very smart, Harvard educated."