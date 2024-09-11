WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: megyn kelly | taylor swift | kamala harris | donald trump | debate

Megyn Kelly Rips 'Snob' Taylor Swift for Backing Harris

By    |   Wednesday, 11 September 2024 04:25 PM EDT

Commentator Megyn Kelly blasted pop superstar Taylor Swift on Wednesday for her "disgusting" endorsement of Vice President Kamala Harris in her bid for president of the United States.

On Tuesday following the debate between Harris and former President Donald Trump, Swift took to Instagram to publicly announced her decision and noted she "makes sure to watch and read everything she can" about Trump and Harris' "proposed policies and plans for this country," adding that Harris is "a steady-handed gifted leader."

Swift also made a point to say another primary reason she's voting for Harris is that she chose Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as her running mate and praised his history of supporting "LGBTQ+ rights."

"You can kiss your sales to the Republican audience goodbye, Taylor, hope you enjoyed them while you had them," Kelly began her statement.

"I don't give a s*** who gets upset, this is disgusting. She can vote for Harris all she wants, but to say the reason she's doing it is because of Tim Walz's stance, F-you Taylor Swift. And F all of these people who want to see children have body parts chopped off and watch them sterilized under the age of consent. And then will ride off to multi-million-dollar mansions never to think of them again. This is unbelievable, the left is losing its mind," Kelly said.

Last year Walz signed an executive order declaring Minnesota a "sanctuary state" for children under the age of 18 looking to engage in gender-altering hormones and surgeries.

"This pair, Taylor and her boyfriend [Kansas City Chiefs tight end] Travis Kelce are the epitomes of elite snobs. They both have gazillions of dollars. She doesn't care what happens to these kids and he doesn't give a s*** about all the young men who take that Pfizer booster he's been pushing on them," Kelly continued.

In 2023, Kelce reportedly signed a $20 million deal with pharmaceutical giant Pfizer to endorse their line of COVID-19 products.

"I'm sure he's totally f****** clueless about the myocarditis taking the lives of young men in this country who didn't need the shot to begin with, never mind a booster," she added.

"They will be sitting in their mansions in Rhode Island and California and New York, jetting across the world saying, 'let them eat cake.' Too obsessed with their money and their concerts and their football games to have a thought of those they've hurt," Kelly said.

James Morley III

James Morley III is a writer with more than two decades of experience in entertainment, travel, technology, and science and nature. 

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Commentator Megyn Kelly blasted pop superstar Taylor Swift on Wednesday for her "disgusting" endorsement of Vice President Kamala Harris in her bid for president of the United States.
megyn kelly, taylor swift, kamala harris, donald trump, debate
404
2024-25-11
Wednesday, 11 September 2024 04:25 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved