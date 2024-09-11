Megyn Kelly Rips 'Snob' Taylor Swift for Backing Harris

Commentator Megyn Kelly blasted pop superstar Taylor Swift on Wednesday for her "disgusting" endorsement of Vice President Kamala Harris in her bid for president of the United States.

On Tuesday following the debate between Harris and former President Donald Trump, Swift took to Instagram to publicly announced her decision and noted she "makes sure to watch and read everything she can" about Trump and Harris' "proposed policies and plans for this country," adding that Harris is "a steady-handed gifted leader."

Swift also made a point to say another primary reason she's voting for Harris is that she chose Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as her running mate and praised his history of supporting "LGBTQ+ rights."

"You can kiss your sales to the Republican audience goodbye, Taylor, hope you enjoyed them while you had them," Kelly began her statement.

"I don't give a s*** who gets upset, this is disgusting. She can vote for Harris all she wants, but to say the reason she's doing it is because of Tim Walz's stance, F-you Taylor Swift. And F all of these people who want to see children have body parts chopped off and watch them sterilized under the age of consent. And then will ride off to multi-million-dollar mansions never to think of them again. This is unbelievable, the left is losing its mind," Kelly said.

Last year Walz signed an executive order declaring Minnesota a "sanctuary state" for children under the age of 18 looking to engage in gender-altering hormones and surgeries.

"This pair, Taylor and her boyfriend [Kansas City Chiefs tight end] Travis Kelce are the epitomes of elite snobs. They both have gazillions of dollars. She doesn't care what happens to these kids and he doesn't give a s*** about all the young men who take that Pfizer booster he's been pushing on them," Kelly continued.

In 2023, Kelce reportedly signed a $20 million deal with pharmaceutical giant Pfizer to endorse their line of COVID-19 products.

"I'm sure he's totally f****** clueless about the myocarditis taking the lives of young men in this country who didn't need the shot to begin with, never mind a booster," she added.

"They will be sitting in their mansions in Rhode Island and California and New York, jetting across the world saying, 'let them eat cake.' Too obsessed with their money and their concerts and their football games to have a thought of those they've hurt," Kelly said.