Trump Aides Push Rebrand of Tax Bill to GOP Lawmakers

By    |   Wednesday, 03 September 2025 12:34 PM EDT

Close associates and aides of President Donald Trump have been quietly orchestrating a comprehensive marketing revamp aimed at promoting the GOP’s sprawling legislative proposals to both lawmakers and the broader public, reports Politico.

On Wednesday, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt, James Blair, Trump’s political aide, and Tony Fabrizio, a top Trump pollster, met privately with House Republicans to push a new focus on “working families” as the “Big Beautiful Bill” act hasn’t been popular with voters, according to polls.

“I’m told House Republicans are being told by the WH to start calling TRUMP’s Big Beautiful Bill the ‘Working Families Tax Cuts’ Plan in order to message it to voters better ahead of midterms,” a Fox News reporter posted on X during the meeting.

“So, we are discussing the Working Families Tax-cuts Plan!” Rep. Randy Weber, R-Texas, posted on X. “Some call it the ‘one big beautiful bill’ and the reason is that it is the absolute best tool to give WORKING FAMILIES Tax Cuts!… thank you, President Trump!”

A person briefed on the presentation told Politico that the “overarching point is that Republicans can control their own outcomes in the midterms if they just talk to key voters about what voters care about and highlight for those voters what we have done for them so far and what we’re planning to do next, just keep the main thing the main thing.”

Trump last week said the “big, beautiful bill” talk was “good for getting it approved, but it’s not good for explaining to people what it’s all about.”

Newsfront
Close associates and aides of President Donald Trump have been quietly orchestrating a comprehensive marketing revamp aimed at promoting the GOP's sprawling legislative proposals to both lawmakers and the broader public, reports Politico. On Wednesday, White House press...
Wednesday, 03 September 2025 12:34 PM
