Medical Waste Prompts East Coast Swimming Bans

Authorities have closed beaches across Maryland, Delaware, and Virginia after medical waste, including hypodermic needles, washed ashore. Officials are working to locate the source and determine when the waters will be safe for the public, Newsweek reported.

The Maryland Park Service banned swimming, wading, and surfing at Assateague State Park after park rangers uncovered medical waste on Sunday morning.

According to Gregg Bortz, a spokesperson for the Maryland Department of Natural Resources, the items included needles, needle caps, feminine hygiene products, and cigar tips. Following the initial discovery, additional needles were found on Monday, extending the ban. "There have been no reports of injuries or people encountering these items while swimming," Bortz said.

The Maryland Department of Emergency Management raised its state activation level to "partial," assisting the investigation and monitoring efforts.

As a precaution, swimming has also been banned at the ocean-facing beaches of Assateague Island National Seashore in Maryland and Virginia.

Ocean City, Maryland, followed suit, instituting a temporary swimming ban after medical waste was found along its coastline.

The town's Emergency Services Director, Joe Theobald, called the situation serious and assured residents that authorities are working with the Worcester County Health Department to trace the waste's origin.

"Until we are confident that the situation is under control, we recommend wearing shoes on the beach and avoiding the ocean entirely," Theobald said.

By Monday afternoon, he noted that the volume of debris had "significantly decreased," though officials remained cautious, particularly ahead of expected high tides.

Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC) officials advised the public to avoid beaches stretching from the Indian River Inlet to Fenwick Island.

While Delaware beaches have seen fewer instances of waste, including plastic caps and a single needle near Dewey Beach, DNREC urged caution.

"Despite the low level of waste observed, DNREC is taking the situation seriously and advising caution," the agency said in a statement.

Dewey Beach closed for swimming on Sunday, and officials confirmed the situation would be closely monitored. "For your safety, we advise visitors to leave the beach and refrain from swimming at this time," DNREC posted on social media.

Further inspections were scheduled for Fenwick Island's beaches on Monday and Tuesday to assess whether they could reopen. As the investigation into the waste's origin continues, officials across the region remain on high alert, warning beachgoers to exercise caution and avoid entering the water until the all-clear is given.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this story.