WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: medical waste | east coast | swimming bans | delaware

Medical Waste Prompts East Coast Swimming Bans

By    |   Tuesday, 17 September 2024 04:33 PM EDT

Authorities have closed beaches across Maryland, Delaware, and Virginia after medical waste, including hypodermic needles, washed ashore. Officials are working to locate the source and determine when the waters will be safe for the public, Newsweek reported.

The Maryland Park Service banned swimming, wading, and surfing at Assateague State Park after park rangers uncovered medical waste on Sunday morning.

According to Gregg Bortz, a spokesperson for the Maryland Department of Natural Resources, the items included needles, needle caps, feminine hygiene products, and cigar tips. Following the initial discovery, additional needles were found on Monday, extending the ban. "There have been no reports of injuries or people encountering these items while swimming," Bortz said.

The Maryland Department of Emergency Management raised its state activation level to "partial," assisting the investigation and monitoring efforts.

As a precaution, swimming has also been banned at the ocean-facing beaches of Assateague Island National Seashore in Maryland and Virginia.

Ocean City, Maryland, followed suit, instituting a temporary swimming ban after medical waste was found along its coastline.

The town's Emergency Services Director, Joe Theobald, called the situation serious and assured residents that authorities are working with the Worcester County Health Department to trace the waste's origin.

"Until we are confident that the situation is under control, we recommend wearing shoes on the beach and avoiding the ocean entirely," Theobald said.

By Monday afternoon, he noted that the volume of debris had "significantly decreased," though officials remained cautious, particularly ahead of expected high tides.

Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC) officials advised the public to avoid beaches stretching from the Indian River Inlet to Fenwick Island.

While Delaware beaches have seen fewer instances of waste, including plastic caps and a single needle near Dewey Beach, DNREC urged caution.

"Despite the low level of waste observed, DNREC is taking the situation seriously and advising caution," the agency said in a statement.

Dewey Beach closed for swimming on Sunday, and officials confirmed the situation would be closely monitored. "For your safety, we advise visitors to leave the beach and refrain from swimming at this time," DNREC posted on social media.

Further inspections were scheduled for Fenwick Island's beaches on Monday and Tuesday to assess whether they could reopen. As the investigation into the waste's origin continues, officials across the region remain on high alert, warning beachgoers to exercise caution and avoid entering the water until the all-clear is given.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this story.

Jim Thomas

Jim Thomas is a writer based in Indiana. He holds a bachelor's degree in Political Science, a law degree from U.I.C. Law School, and has practiced law for more than 20 years.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Authorities have closed beaches across Maryland, Delaware, and Virginia after medical waste, including hypodermic needles, washed ashore.
medical waste, east coast, swimming bans, delaware
414
2024-33-17
Tuesday, 17 September 2024 04:33 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved