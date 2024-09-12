WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: Modi Australia Japan India Biden Delaware Kishida Albanese

Biden to Host 'Quad' Leaders from Australia, India and Japan in His Delaware Hometown

Biden to Host 'Quad' Leaders from Australia, India and Japan in His Delaware Hometown

Thursday, 12 September 2024 01:01 PM EDT

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will host the leaders of Australia, India and Japan next weekend in his Wilmington, Delaware, hometown, the White House announced, as he looks to burnish his legacy before leaving office in January.

Biden was the first American president to host a summit of the so-called Quad leaders in 2021, with annual summits since then, as the U.S. looked to pivot its foreign policy focus to the Indo-Pacific region to counter China. This will be the first time Biden has hosted foreign leaders in Delaware during his presidency, as he has been spending more time in his home state since dropping his bid for reelection in July.

Press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Biden's decision to host Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in Wilmington was “a reflection of his deep personal relationships with each of the Quad Leaders, and the importance of the Quad to all of our countries.”

“The Quad Leaders Summit will focus on bolstering the strategic convergence among our countries, advancing our shared vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific region and delivering concrete benefits for partners in the Indo-Pacific in key areas,” Jean-Pierre said.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
President Joe Biden will host the leaders of Australia, India and Japan next weekend in his Wilmington, Delaware, hometown, the White House announced, as he looks to burnish his legacy before leaving office in January.Biden was the first American president to host a summit...
Modi Australia Japan India Biden Delaware Kishida Albanese
202
2024-01-12
Thursday, 12 September 2024 01:01 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved