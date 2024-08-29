Judge Denies Motion to Dismiss X's Libel Suit Against Media Matters

A U.S. federal judge refused to dismiss a libel lawsuit brought by Elon Musk's X against nonprofit watchdog Media Matters, setting the stage for a high-profile trial in April 2025.

The Thursday decision, outlined in a court order, means the case will proceed to trial in April 2025.

X's lawsuit, initiated in November 2023, claims that Media Matters deliberately attempted to portray X as a social media platform dominated by neo-Nazism and antisemitism, and thereby alienate major advertisers, publishers, and users from the X platform.

Media Matters, known for its critical stance on media bias and misinformation, has stood by its research, asserting that the findings were accurate and conducted in good faith.