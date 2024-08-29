Brazil Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Starlink Accounts

Brazilian Supreme Court judge Alexandre de Moraes on Thursday moved to block the financial accounts of billionaire Elon Musk's Starlink, as an ongoing feud leaves social media platform X on the brink of being taken down in the country.

Moraes' decision to sanction Starlink, the satellite broadband unit of Musk's SpaceX, is a response to the lack of legal representatives in Brazil for the X social network, a Supreme Court source told Reuters.

At issue in the spat is whether Moraes can order the social network to block certain accounts accused of spreading lies and distortions, a request Musk has denounced as censorship.

Moraes on Wednesday night ordered Musk to name a legal representative for X, formerly known as Twitter, in Brazil within 24 hours or face its suspension in the country.

Musk did not explicitly confirm local media reports on the alleged financial blocking against Starlink, but said Moraes "is an outright criminal of the worst kind, masquerading as a judge" in response to a post on the subject.