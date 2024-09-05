McLaughlin Poll: Trump Leads Harris by 2 Points

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump leads Democrat challenger Kamala Harris by 2 points among likely voters, according to a recent poll released by McLaughlin & Associates.

Trump leads Harris 49% to 47% head-to-head among likely voters, according to the poll released Sunday. Among less likely voters, Harris leads Trump 43% to 36% with 21% undecided.

Among registered voters, Trump and Harris are tied at 47% apiece head-to-head, according to the survey. Harris improves over President Joe Biden with young women and Black voters in that model. Harris also leads Trump among independents, 44% to 42%, according to the poll.

When multiple candidates are added — minus Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who suspended his campaign two weeks ago to endorse Trump — Harris leads Trump 47% to 46% with 5% undecided among likely voters, according to the poll. Among less likely voters, Harris leads Trump 36% to 27% with 33% undecided.

Harris leads Trump 40% to 35% among independents in that model, the survey said.

McLaughlin & Associates surveyed 2,000 registered voters between Aug. 29 and Sept. 1. The poll has a margin of error of +/- 2.2 percentage points at a 95% confidence level.