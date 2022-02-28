McLaughlin Poll: Only 23% of Dem Primary Voters Want Biden Again

Just 23% of Democratic primary voters would choose President Joe Biden for a second term, hitting another low point in the monthly survey from McLaughlin & Associates.

Former first lady Michelle Obama, meanwhile, is the only Democrat threatening Biden. Her support among the party's primary voters is 19%, up from 16% in November.

The only others with more than 5% support are Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg at 8% and Vice President Kamala Harris at 7%.

The 2016 Democratic nominee, Hillary Clinton, who has stirred new reports that she is eager to make another attempt to reach the White House, came in at only 4% backing.

When Republican primary voters were asked if they want former President Donald Trump to run again in the next presidential election, 66% said yes and 22% said no, a drop in support from the previous survey, when 70% wanted him to run again and 21% did not.

Trump would beat Biden 48% to 45% in the next presidential election.

Only 32% of those surveyed said the United States is headed in the right direction, with 66% saying it was on the wrong track

Republicans led 47% to 45% in a generic ballot for this November's midterm elections.

Biden's job approval is at only 41%, the same as it was last month and the lowest in his presidency. His disapproval rating is at 57%. This is almost a complete reversal from his highwater mark a few months into his presidency, when Biden had an approval rating of 58%, as opposed to 41% who disapproved.

When those taking the survey were asked what issue was personally most important, economic topics were chosen by 38%, social ones by 25% and security issues by 14%. Reducing inflation, at 14%, topped the list as the single most pressing issue for the nation.

The poll was conducted by McLaughlin & Associates, a GOP polling firm, between February 16-22, with Democrats making up 37% of those surveyed, Republicans 36% and Independents at 27%. No margin of error was given.