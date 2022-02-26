McLaughlin Poll: 57 Percent of Americans See US in Recession

Fifty-seven percent of Americans believe the United States is in a recession, a trend that started at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, in February 2020, and has continued since, according to a recent McLaughlin poll.

Current sentiments of those polled report that 63% think the economy will get worse.

Reagan-era official economist Art Laffer said in January the U.S. economy is "tipping into a slowdown" and a 2023 recession is possible, according to the New York Post. Laffer went on to point out that inflation is not under control and he is "quite concerned about the next 12 months for the U.S. economy."

"I think we might be tipping into a slowdown and if that happens, that would be really bad for the economy."

"And we don't have any basics coming in that could really do a good job; tax cuts, spending restraint, sound money, all of that is missing, so I am quite concerned about the next 12 months for the U.S. economy," he added.