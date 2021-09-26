NYC Rains Boos on Mayor Bill de Blasio at Central Park Concert

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio elicited a loud response from a euphoric crowd at Saturday night's Global Citizen Live concert in Central Park – and it was in no way of the positive variety.

De Blasio was resoundingly booed by the concert goers when he took the mic on stage to talk about New York City's climate-change agenda. Coldplay, J-Lo and Lizzo, and appearances by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had the crowd otherwise buzzing positively, the New York Post reported.

It might not have been the topic as much as the messenger, though, as de Blasio was also roundly jeered at The Homecoming Concert in Central Park last month to celebrate the return to city life after COVID-19.

De Blasio is serving out his last term as mayor before Democrat Eric Adams is slated to face off against Republican Curtis Sliwa this Nov. 2.

De Blasio was also booed at the annual Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest on Independence Day.

While De Blasio was sometimes at odds with resigned New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, the mayor's COVID-19 response in New York City has received heavy criticism from businesses and those opposing vaccination mandates at restaurants. Even the Democrat-friendly Black Lives Matter movement have come out to call vaccine mandates an example of racial suppression.