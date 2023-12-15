Mayim Bialik Says She's Out as 'Jeopardy!' Host

Answer: This actress starred in "The Big Bang Theory" and "Blossom" and has a doctorate in neuroscience but will no longer be a host on the syndicated game show "Jeopardy!"

Question: Who is Mayim Bialik?

Bialik said Friday that "Jeopardy!" producer Sony Pictures Television told her she will not be returning as host of the syndicated version of the popular quiz game show, which she shared with Ken Jennings, who holds the longest winning streak (74) for a contestant in the show's history.

She also had been the host of "Celebrity Jeopardy!" and other prime-time specials. Jennings had been hosting season 40 of the show by himself.

"Sony has informed me that I will no longer be hosting the syndicated version of Jeopardy!" Bialik posted on X, formerly Twitter. "I am incredibly honored to have been nominated for a primetime Emmy for hosting this year and I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to have been a part of the Jeopardy! family.

"For all of you who have supported me through this incredible journey and to the fans, contestants, writers, staff and crew of America's Favorite Quiz Show, thank you."

Bialik was initially named a "Jeopardy!" co-host alongside former executive producer Mike Richards in 2021, after the death of longtime host Alex Trebek, 80, in November 2020. Jennings replaced Richards not long after, and he and Bialik signed deals to become the show's permanent hosts in 2022, according to Entertainment Weekly.

Bialik, however, temporarily stepped back from her hosting duties in May in solidarity with striking members of the Writers Guild of America.

A Sony spokesperson told Entertainment Weekly they held out hope that Bialik could return for prime-time specials.

"We made the decision to have one host for the syndicated show next season to maintain continuity for our viewers, and Ken Jennings will be the sole host for syndicated 'Jeopardy!,' " the spokesperson said. "We are truly grateful for all of Mayim's contributions to 'Jeopardy!' and we hope to continue to work with her on prime-time specials."