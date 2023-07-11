Mayim Bialik: I Feel 'Useless, Irrelevant, and Worthless'

Mayim Bialik has admitted that she feels "useless, irrelevant, and worthless."

The "Jeopardy!" host opened up about her insecurities during a recent "Ask Mayim Anything"-themed episode of the podcast "Mayim Bialik's Breakdown."

In the video Bialik, 47, read a viewer's question that asked: "What do you do when you feel useless, irrelevant, and worthless, or do you not ever feel that way?"

"Great question," Bialik responded. "I do feel that way, and it's kind of a hard question to answer because I know from where I'm sitting, obviously, I have a platform and I get to talk to people."

The "Big Bang Theory" alum explained that while she was grateful for her career, she still questioned herself on a regular basis.

"I would say I am grateful I have the opportunity to be here, and I'm still a human, and I often feel like what I'm doing is not what I'm supposed to be doing, or I'm not doing it well enough, or I'm not reaching enough people, or I'm not doing it right, or I look stupid. Just name the thing, and I think it," she said.

"Some people like to surround themselves with people who will not make them feel useless, irrelevant, and worthless, but because I'm an actor person, I grew up in a world where everyone was, like, 'You're amazing,' and it's sometimes hard for me to lean into believing people," she added.

Bialik also urged others who feel "consistently or persistently useless, irrelevant, and worthless" to seek professional help.

Bialik is often criticized by "Jeopardy!" fans on social media, with many taking sides with co-host Ken Jennings. Most recently, Bialik came under scrutiny after viewers claimed she had inconsistent rules, according to the New York Post.

In May, Michael Davies, "Jeopardy!" executive producer, said that the show is very difficult to host, according to the Post. He defended both Bialik and Jennings, saying that they are doing a great job.