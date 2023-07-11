×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: mayim bailik | jeopardy! | podcast

Mayim Bialik: I Feel 'Useless, Irrelevant, and Worthless'

By    |   Tuesday, 11 July 2023 01:04 PM EDT

Mayim Bialik has admitted that she feels "useless, irrelevant, and worthless."

The "Jeopardy!" host opened up about her insecurities during a recent "Ask Mayim Anything"-themed episode of the podcast "Mayim Bialik's Breakdown."

In the video Bialik, 47, read a viewer's question that asked: "What do you do when you feel useless, irrelevant, and worthless, or do you not ever feel that way?"

"Great question," Bialik responded. "I do feel that way, and it's kind of a hard question to answer because I know from where I'm sitting, obviously, I have a platform and I get to talk to people."

The "Big Bang Theory" alum explained that while she was grateful for her career, she still questioned herself on a regular basis.

"I would say I am grateful I have the opportunity to be here, and I'm still a human, and I often feel like what I'm doing is not what I'm supposed to be doing, or I'm not doing it well enough, or I'm not reaching enough people, or I'm not doing it right, or I look stupid. Just name the thing, and I think it," she said.

"Some people like to surround themselves with people who will not make them feel useless, irrelevant, and worthless, but because I'm an actor person, I grew up in a world where everyone was, like, 'You're amazing,' and it's sometimes hard for me to lean into believing people," she added.

Bialik also urged others who feel "consistently or persistently useless, irrelevant, and worthless" to seek professional help.

Bialik is often criticized by "Jeopardy!" fans on social media, with many taking sides with co-host Ken Jennings. Most recently, Bialik came under scrutiny after viewers claimed she had inconsistent rules, according to the New York Post.

In May, Michael Davies, "Jeopardy!" executive producer, said that the show is very difficult to host, according to the Post. He defended both Bialik and Jennings, saying that they are doing a great job.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
TheWire
Mayim Bialik has admitted that she feels "useless, irrelevant and worthless." The "Jeopardy!" host opened up about her insecurities during a recent "Ask Mayim Anything"-themed episode of the podcast "Mayim Bialik's Breakdown."
mayim bailik, jeopardy!, podcast
328
2023-04-11
Tuesday, 11 July 2023 01:04 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved