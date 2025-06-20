Ohio Man Arrested for Road Rage Assault on Rep. Miller

A suburban Cleveland man was arrested in connection with Thursday's road rage assault on Rep. Max Miller, R-Ohio.

Local 19 News in Cleveland identified the man as Feras Hamdan, 36, a resident of Westlake, Ohio. He turned himself in to the Rocky River Police Department, according to 19 News, accompanied by an attorney.

Hamdan is facing unspecified charges stemming from the Thursday morning incident in which Miller said he was run off the road near his home by an "unhinged, deranged" man.

Miller posted about the attack and said his assailant yelled, "death to Israel, death to me, that he wanted to kill me and my family." Miller said the man also waved a Palestinian flag.

Miller said Thursday that he provided police with identifying information about the attacker and that he will face justice.

"As a Marine, a proud Jewish American and a staunch defender of Israel, I will not hide in the face of this blatant antisemitic violence," Miller said.

The incident happened on a road in Rocky River, Miller's home community, located on the west side of Cleveland. Miller represents Ohio's 7th Congressional District.

The attack drew condemnation from House leaders of both political parties. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., and two other Democrat leaders issued a joint statement that they were thankful Miller was not injured.

"This is a moment of crisis that requires Congress to act decisively in order to ensure the safety of every single Member who serves in the People's House," they said in a statement.