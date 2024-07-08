GOP Rep. Rosendale: Support for IVF 'Morally Wrong'

Rep. Matt Rosendale, R-Mont., told The Hill on Monday that he intends to continue to challenge GOP colleagues who support IVF, a practice he has called "morally wrong," if they promote themselves as being pro-life.

Many Republicans released statements expressing support for IVF treatment after a ruling by the Alabama Supreme Court in February in a wrongful death lawsuit involving frozen embryos. The court ruled that the frozen embryos are considered children, which sparked concerns that the decision could have an impact on IVF, which frequently involves discarding, donating, or indefinitely freezing embryos.

"It gets back to the very basic question: Do you believe that life begins at conception, or not?" Rosendale said in an interview Monday.

Rosendale noted that every Republican in the Senate signed a pledge to "strongly support" access to IVF, saying he disagrees.

"When that came out, I was like, 'OK, this is going to be a big question that we're going to have to address,'" he said.

Rosendale has since placed anti-IVF posters on the walls outside his office and has proposed several anti-IVF amendments. He told The Hill that he is considering a push to influence federal policy on IVF.

"At the very least, we have to have the CDC start collecting information and tell us what the heck's going on, No. 1," Rosendale said. "No. 2, no taxpayer dollars should be utilized to support a system that kills children."