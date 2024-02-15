×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: matt rosendale | montana | tim sheehy | trump

Montana Rep. Rosendale Drops Senate Bid After Trump Backs Foe

Thursday, 15 February 2024 09:25 PM EST

Rep. Matt Rosendale, R-Mont., said Thursday he is dropping his bid for the U.S. Senate less than a week after he got into the race and on the same day that former President Donald Trump endorsed his opponent.

Rosendale, a hard-line conservative, said in a statement that with Trump's endorsement of fellow Republican Tim Sheehy and with a lack of resources, "the hill was just too steep."

The move comes after leading Republicans had backed Sheehy as the party's best chance to topple three-term Democratic Sen. Jon Tester as part of their strategy to take control of the Senate.

Rosendale's announcement last Friday that he would challenge Sheehy in the Republican primary set off a potential matchup between the conservative firebrand and former Navy SEAL Sheehy, who was encouraged to run by Montana Sen. Steve Daines — the chair of the National Republican Senatorial Committee.

Rosendale said he would be able to challenge Tester despite losing to him in 2018.

"I've won two elections since then," Rosendale, 63, told reporters after filing paperwork Friday to formally enter the race. "And the most important thing is that my name ID and my trust factor is elevated dramatically. People know who I am."

While several conservative state lawmakers cheered Rosendale's filing, Daines issued a statement saying: "It's unfortunate that rather than building seniority for our great state in the House, Matt is choosing to abandon his seat and create a divisive primary."

It's not clear if Rosendale will seek reelection to his U.S. House seat following Thursday's announcement. Several other Republicans have already announced their intentions to enter that race, which is in a solidly GOP district.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Rep. Matt Rosendale, R-Mont., said Thursday he is dropping his bid for the U.S. Senate less than a week after he got into the race and on the same day that former President Donald Trump endorsed his opponent.
matt rosendale, montana, tim sheehy, trump
274
2024-25-15
Thursday, 15 February 2024 09:25 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved