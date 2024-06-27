WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: matt gaetz | donald trump | aileen cannon | classified

Rep. Gaetz Probes Alleged Pressuring of Judge Cannon

By    |   Thursday, 27 June 2024 03:56 PM EDT

Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., sent an oversight request on Thursday seeking information regarding the alleged pressuring of Judge Aileen Cannon by two federal judges in South Florida.

The New York Times reported last week that two judges have publicized their attempts to persuade Cannon to step aside in the classified documents case involving former President Donald Trump. 

Trump has been charged by special counsel Jack Smith with illegally hoarding classified documents from his presidency and conspiracy with valet Waltine Nauta and Mar-a-Lago property manager Carlos De Oliverira to hide the files from the government. The FBI raided Trump's Florida estate in August 2022.

Cannon has come under criticism from her methodical, slow-moving approach to the case as many Democrats had hoped that a trial and conviction of the former president would come before election day. Other legal scholars have praised Cannon's approach saying that the issue of classified documents that may fall under lawyer-client privilege is a complicated legal web to untangle and should not be rushed.

Gaetz's letter asks District Court Judge Cecilia Altonga to clarify if she ever had a conversation with Judge Cannon about the Trump documents case, if she ever attempted to convince Cannon to leave the case, and if such conversations are protected by canons of court conduct.

Gaetz has requested responses to his questions no later than July 5.

James Morley III

James Morley III is a writer with more than two decades of experience in entertainment, travel, technology, and science and nature. 

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., sent an oversight request on Thursday seeking information regarding the alleged pressuring of Judge Aileen Cannon by two federal judges in South Florida.
matt gaetz, donald trump, aileen cannon, classified
225
2024-56-27
Thursday, 27 June 2024 03:56 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved