Rep. Gaetz Probes Alleged Pressuring of Judge Cannon

Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., sent an oversight request on Thursday seeking information regarding the alleged pressuring of Judge Aileen Cannon by two federal judges in South Florida.

The New York Times reported last week that two judges have publicized their attempts to persuade Cannon to step aside in the classified documents case involving former President Donald Trump.

Trump has been charged by special counsel Jack Smith with illegally hoarding classified documents from his presidency and conspiracy with valet Waltine Nauta and Mar-a-Lago property manager Carlos De Oliverira to hide the files from the government. The FBI raided Trump's Florida estate in August 2022.

Cannon has come under criticism from her methodical, slow-moving approach to the case as many Democrats had hoped that a trial and conviction of the former president would come before election day. Other legal scholars have praised Cannon's approach saying that the issue of classified documents that may fall under lawyer-client privilege is a complicated legal web to untangle and should not be rushed.

Gaetz's letter asks District Court Judge Cecilia Altonga to clarify if she ever had a conversation with Judge Cannon about the Trump documents case, if she ever attempted to convince Cannon to leave the case, and if such conversations are protected by canons of court conduct.

Gaetz has requested responses to his questions no later than July 5.