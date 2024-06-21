WATCH TV LIVE

Gaetz Ad Blasts GOP Opponent as 'Raging Liberal'

Friday, 21 June 2024 01:59 PM EDT

Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla. has launched an ad attacking his GOP primary opponent Aaron Dimmock as a "raging liberal."

Gaetz posted the 25-second ad on X on Friday.

It starts off with a narrator saying, "Aaron Dimmock is a raging liberal. As Black Lives Matter rioters burned out cities, Aaron Dimmock swore allegiance to BLM. As woke indoctrination was forced on our military, Dimmock pushed racist, DEI talking points.

"And as President Trump fights against the swamp, Dimmock is backed by the lobbyists who hate Matt Gaetz. Aaron Dimmock isn't conservative. He's not even a Floridian. Stand up to the swamp. Say no to the BLM-supporting DEI instructor Aaron Dimmock."

According to the Florida Politics website, the ad will run for 12 days on TV and digital. Six figures were spent on the ad buy, the Gaetz campaign told the website.

Jeffrey Rodack

Jeffrey Rodack, who has nearly a half century in news as a senior editor and city editor for national and local publications, has covered politics for Newsmax for nearly seven years.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Friday, 21 June 2024 01:59 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

