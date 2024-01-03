Mask Mandates Return to New York City Hospitals

Mask mandates have returned to New York City hospitals after a 17% uptick in COVID -19 hospital admissions, the New York Daily News has reported.

Los Angeles County healthcare facilities issued similar requirements last week after the county entered the "medium" level of COVID-19 hospital admissions as defined by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

New York reached a "high" level of respiratory illness activity (COVID, RSV, and the flu) on Dec. 29, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"As we've seen an increase in COVID, flu and RSV, this is really to protect our patients, staff and the community," Christopher Miller, spokesman for NYC Health + Hospitals, told the Daily News.

Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 increased by 16.7% nationwide from Nov. 4 to Dec. 23, according to the CDC.

The mask mandate in New York applies to New York H+H hospitals, community health centers, and nursing homes.