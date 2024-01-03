×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: mask mandates | new york city | hospitals | covid

Mask Mandates Return to New York City Hospitals

By    |   Wednesday, 03 January 2024 04:02 PM EST

Mask mandates have returned to New York City hospitals after a 17% uptick in COVID -19 hospital admissions, the New York Daily News has reported.

Los Angeles County healthcare facilities issued similar requirements last week after the county entered the "medium" level of COVID-19 hospital admissions as defined by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

New York reached a "high" level of respiratory illness activity (COVID, RSV, and the flu) on Dec. 29, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"As we've seen an increase in COVID, flu and RSV, this is really to protect our patients, staff and the community," Christopher Miller, spokesman for NYC Health + Hospitals, told the Daily News.

Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 increased by 16.7% nationwide from Nov. 4 to Dec. 23, according to the CDC.

The mask mandate in New York applies to New York H+H hospitals, community health centers, and nursing homes.

Solange Reyner | editorial.reyner@newsmax.com

Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax. She has more than 15 years in the journalism industry reporting and covering news, sports and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Mask mandates have returned to New York City hospitals after a 17% uptick in COVID -19 hospital admissions, the New York Daily News reported.
mask mandates, new york city, hospitals, covid
154
2024-02-03
Wednesday, 03 January 2024 04:02 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved