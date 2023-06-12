×
Tags: maryland | shooting | dead | wounded

Police: 3 Dead, 3 Wounded in Shooting at Maryland Home

people gather on a residential street
People gather on a residential street in Annapolis, Maryland, where police say multiple people were shot at a home on Sunday, June 11. (AP Photo)

Monday, 12 June 2023 08:11 AM EDT

Three people were killed and three wounded in a shooting Sunday night at a house in Maryland's capital city, police said.

Annapolis Police Chief Edward Jackson told reporters at a media briefing that the shooting stemmed from what he described as an “interpersonal dispute” and that there was no further threat to the public.

“It’s a very active and fluid investigation. We’re still trying to determine everything that occurred. We’re still piecing it together. We have a lot more work to do," Jackson said.

He declined to elaborate on the relationship between the people involved, but said those killed ranged in age from their 20s to their 50s. He said that authorities hadn't established a firm motive for the shooting.

“It wasn't random,” Jackson said, noting that the victims “died outside” the home.

Numerous police cars were seen in the residential area where the shooting happened south of the city center and near the waterfront. Jackson said officers responded to the shooting around 8 p.m.

The police department issued a news release saying that one of the wounded was flown to a trauma center. The police statement said that a suspect was in custody. The chief later described the person as a “person of interest” and that no charges had been filed.

The chief said that authorities have recovered a weapon.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


