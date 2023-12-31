Zuckerberg Doomsday Bunker Sparks Concern for '24

The latest example of doomsday prepping by American billionaires is sparking concern and raising questions about what the elites might know about what is to come in 2024.

"Good morning folks, it has occurred to me that many billionaires are building bunkers; what are we expecting next year?" one X user asked in a burgeoning conspiracy theory that appears to be gaining steam on social media.

Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg is building a 57,000-square-foot underground bunker, estimated to be worth $270 million, on the northeast side of Hawaii's Kauai island, The U.S. Sun reported.

Zuckerberg's island hideout will feature more than a dozen buildings, 30 bedrooms, and 30 bathrooms, according to the report, which noted workers on the site had to sign nondisclosure agreements about the project.

"It's fight club; we don't talk about fight club," said one former contractor. "Anything posted from here, they get wind of it right away."

The space will have "its own energy and food supplies" and "what appears to be a blast-resistant door," according to Wired magazine.

The bunker-building billionaires have raised interest from conspiracy theorists on social media:

"Wait, 15 billionaires have built bunkers this week?" one user wrote.

"That seems very ironic," another wrote. "It's almost like they are preparing for WW3 or civil unrest in the US."

​"If they didn't know something they would not build such," another wrote.

"Why are all these billionaires building bunkers????" another asked. "What do they know?"

"Billionaires around the world are building underground bunkers," another wrote. "Can someone help us find out why?"