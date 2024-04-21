WATCH TV LIVE

Sen. Mark Warner: Ukraine Will Get ATACMS Soon

By    |   Sunday, 21 April 2024 09:33 PM EDT

Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, discussed the $61 billion aid package to Ukraine on Sunday, highlighting Ukraine's acquisition of crucial long-range artillery systems like ATACMS, CBS News reported.

Warner discussed the aid package in an interview on "Face the Nation," which aired on April 21, 2024.

The aid package, which includes significant investment into the U.S. industrial base, aims to support Ukraine's defense efforts against Russian aggression, particularly focusing on the acquisition of long-range artillery systems like ATACMS (Army Tactical Missile System).

During the interview with Margaret Brennan, Warner highlighted the urgency of providing additional equipment to Ukraine, praising their resilience and performance on the battlefield. "The next best time is right now, this week," Warner stated, emphasizing the importance of swift action.

"The Ukrainians have eliminated 87% of the Russians' pre-existing ground forces, 63% of their tanks, 32% of their armored personnel carriers, without a single American soldier lost," Warner remarked, underscoring the effectiveness of the support provided by the US and its allies.

Warner expressed hope that once the aid package receives presidential approval, shipments of equipment, including the ATACMS artillery systems, would be expedited.

He emphasized the impact of such support on Ukrainian morale and their ability to continue the fight against Russian forces.

Regarding concerns about China's assistance to Russia's defense industrial base, Warner acknowledged the challenges posed by countries like China, India, Iran, and North Korea.

"I think we would all acknowledge that the sanctions regime has not been as tight as we like to see. China being the worst offender with direct military support. India, a country I'm very supportive of, but India in terms of purchasing Russian oil and giving that hard currency to Russia, for them to go out into the marketplace and acquire arms," he added.

He stressed the importance of the aid package not only for Ukraine's defense but also for addressing broader national security interests, including support for Israel and humanitarian aid for Palestinians.

"We have to be ready to be prepared for our national security interests, not only in Ukraine and Russia, also in terms of military assistance to Israel, but with additional humanitarian aid for the Palestinians who are in such great challenges," he said.

Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, discussed the $61 billion aid package to Ukraine on Sunday, highlighting Ukraine's acquisition of crucial long-range artillery systems like ATACMS, CBS News reported.
