Canadian Cabinet Minister Resigns Over Pipeline

Steven Guilbeault, a climate minister in Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney's cabinet, announced he was resigning Thursday.

Guilbeault said he was resigning to protest the Liberal government's move to roll back Canada's environmental policies as part of a push for a new oil pipeline.

On Thursday, Carney and Alberta Premier Danielle Smith signed an agreement designed to boost oil production and overhaul controversial energy laws that were implemented by Carney's predecessor, Justin Trudeau.

Carney wants to make Canada an "energy superpower," saying President Donald Trump's tariffs on Canadian goods will wipe out $50 billion in Canadian dollars from Canada's economy.

But that wasn't enough to keep Guilbeault in the fold.

"Despite this difficult economic context, I remain one of those for whom environmental issues must remain front and center," Guilbeault said in his statement.

"That is why I strongly oppose the Memorandum of Understanding between the federal government and the government of Alberta," Guilbeault added.

"Over the past few months, several elements of the climate action plan I worked on as Minister of the Environment have been, or are about to be, dismantled," Guilbeault continued. "In my view, these measures remain essential to our climate action plan."

Guilbeault said he will remain a member of Parliament.

Carney praised Guilbeault in a statement.

"While we may have differing views at times on how exactly we make essential progress, I am glad Steven will continue to offer his important perspectives as a Member of Parliament in our Liberal caucus," Carney said.

Guilbeault had previously endorsed Carney for prime minister, arguing Carney would continue to back past Liberal policies on the environment, Politico reported.

"He's the right person to help bring us into the next phase of our work to support Canadians, to build a strong economy and to fight climate change," Guilbeault said in January.

Since taking office, Carney has repealed the country's consumer carbon tax and paused Canada's electric vehicle mandate.