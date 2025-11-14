Trump Quits Supporting MTG

President Donald Trump on Monday said he's withdrawing his endorsement of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., calling her "Wacky" and ripping her constant "complaining."

Trump posted on Truth Social that the rupture began recently after years of political closeness, going back to when he sent her an internal poll showing she had little chance in a statewide race without his support.

He said the Georgia congresswoman has been angry that he no longer returns her calls.

Greene once championed Trump through two impeachments and echoed his election fraud claims.

She frequently traveled to his rallies and embraced the role of one of his most outspoken defenders in Congress.

Advisers to both said she framed many of her legislative fights as extensions of Trump's agenda.

In recent days, however, the two have butted heads on policy and political strategy.

Trump has grown irritated with Greene's attacks on GOP leadership, which he believes weaken party unity.

Greene has complained on social media that Trump is too open to certain spending compromises and obsessed with foreign policy versus her "America Only" agenda.

Trump has dismissed those complaints and told allies she is creating distractions for personal attention.

Tensions escalated after Greene appeared on ABC's "The View," which Trump and his MAGA followers have mocked as hostile to conservatives.

People close to Trump said he viewed the appearance as proof she had "gone far left."

Trump said on social media that "wonderful, Conservative people" in her Georgia district are considering primary challenges in 2026.

He said he would give his "Complete and Unyielding Support" to the right candidate.

Greene has not publicly responded to Trump's criticism, although she has cheered the president lately, especially after the government reopened.