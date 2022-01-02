Twitter Permanently Suspends Marjorie Taylor Greene's Personal Account

Twitter has once again suspended the personal account of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., although she still has access to her account tied her congressional office.

"We permanently suspended Marjorie Taylor Greene for repeated violations of our COVID-19 misinformation policy," Twitter wrote in a statement. "We've been clear that, per our strike system for this policy, we will permanently suspend accounts for repeated violations of the policy."

Greene, who can still tweet from her representative account, responded with a lengthy statement to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

"Twitter is an enemy to America and can't handle the truth," Greene wrote in the statement. "That's fine, I'll show America we don't need them and it's time to defeat our enemies. They can't successfully complete a Communist revolution when people tell the truth.

"Social media platforms can't stop the truth from being spread far and wide. Big Tech can't stop the truth. Communist Democrats can't stop the truth.

"I stand with the truth and the people. We will overcome!"

There has been no such statement posted to Greene's account tied to her congressional office as of this writing.

A reporter from the Middle East captured Greene's last tweet before the suspension, which was calling on Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., to apologize to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who she had claimed was "missing."

DeSantis' office said the governor was working through the holidays and merely took one day out of the office to join wife Casey DeSantis on her treatments for breast cancer.

AOC was firing at DeSantis after his office had joined Twitter trolls in noting the Democrat was drinking a martini maskless in Miami Beach.

Greene's last tweet before the suspension added links to multiple times AOC had called on the opposition party to apologize.

It was not clear what tweet led to Greene's suspension, however.

But it is not the first time Twitter has suspended Greene's account. Her foreshadowing of the "breakthrough" cases among vaccinated people in the U.S. got her suspended for a week in August. While Twitter called that tweet "misleading," it is widely accepted now that vaccines do not stop the spread of COVID-19 or fully block a vaccinated person from contracting the virus.