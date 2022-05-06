×
Tags: marjorie taylor greene | judge | ballot | georgia

Judge Sides With Marjorie Taylor Greene — Free to Run for Reelection

Marjorie Taylor Greene
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga. (Getty Images)

By    |   Friday, 06 May 2022 03:49 PM

A Georgia judge on Friday decided in favor of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., saying that she should be allowed to run for reelection over the objections of a group of voters in her district.

State Administrative Law Judge Charles Beaudrot rejected the argument presented by a group of voters seeking to bar Greene from the ballot, saying that she had supported insurrection.

According to state law, the judge's findings must be submitted to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, who will make the final decision on whether to remove Greene from the ballot.

The group of voters had argued that Greene's social media posts, text messages, and public statements showed support for attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election, which they said broke a clause in the 14th Amendment that states "insurrectionists" cannot serve in Congress.

Greene and her attorney denied that she was in any way involved in the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021, and said she "didn't recall" making any statements that could be seen as condoning or supporting the attack.

Forbes reports that once Raffensperger makes his decision, Greene or her challengers will be able to appeal it in state court, where the secretary's decision could be overruled.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


