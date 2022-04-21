Trump Defends Marjorie Taylor Greene

Former President Donald Trump on Thursday issued a statement supporting Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., amid a legal battle that could prevent her from seeking reelection.

Earlier this week, a federal judge issued a ruling allowing a lawsuit attempting to block Taylor Greene from running for reelection. The suit claims that the congresswoman supported the rioters during the Capitol attack on Jan. 6, 2021.

Trump said in a statement: "The Governor of Georgia, Brian Kemp, and Secretary of State, Brad Raffensperger, perhaps in collusion with the Radical Left Democrats, have allowed a horrible thing to happen to a very popular Republican, Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene."

He added that Taylor Greene "is now going through hell in their attempt to unseat her, just more of an election mess in Georgia, including the fact that they will still allow easily corruptible Ballot Boxes for all to cheat with, and have not been able to get a little thing called 'Signature Verification' approved."

Trump went on to claim that "Unlike other Republicans, this Governor does everything possible to hurt the voting process in Georgia, including his approval of a disastrous Consent Decree, and not calling a Special Session that was requested by Georgia's Republicans Senators. He absolutely refused. Both of those failures were a disaster for the Republican Party, and for our Country."

Trump continued, "Even the 'True the Vote' people, great patriots, who will soon announce massive Ballot Harvesting in Georgia and other States, said Kemp was the worst of all Governors to deal with — he didn't want to do anything to help with finding this massive Ballot Harvesting fraud. Brian Kemp should be voted out of office — vote for David Perdue. REMEMBER, Brian Kemp will never be able to win the General Election against Stacey 'The Hoax' Abrams because a large number of Republicans just will not vote for him."