Rep. Greene: Not Sure If GOP Is 'Leaving Me'

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., told the Daily Mail that she is no longer sure about her place in the Republican Party after recently finding herself at odds with President Donald Trump and others in the GOP.

The Georgia representative said that "I don’t know if the Republican Party is leaving me, or if I’m kind of not relating to [the] Republican Party as much anymore. I don’t know which one it is."

She added that "I think the Republican Party has turned its back on America First and the workers and just regular Americans."

Greene insists that she sees flashing red lights warning that the GOP is out of step with the MAGA base.

Her views are particularly relevant, the Daily News said, because Greene has the largest social media following of any Republican woman, with almost 7.5 million followers on X alone.

Greene told the Daily Mail that she wants to stop foreign aid, continue to use DOGE to slash government expenditures and waste, stop adding to the national debt and have inflation remain a major concern.

The congresswoman lamented, "like what happened to all those issues? You know that I don't know what the hell happened with the Republican Party. I really don't. But I'll tell you one thing: The course that it's on, I don't want to have anything to do with it, and I, I just don't care anymore."

The remarks from Greene are the latest stage in her career in Washington, D.C., which has seen her go from a pariah in the Republican Party to a close ally of the president, while also sometimes being a thorn in the side of House GOP leadership, The Hill pointed out.

Greene said the Republican Party is drifting back to its "neocon" ways, with the people at the top of the group, the "good ole boys," pushing against the MAGA agenda. Perhaps one of the most evident divisions between Greene and Trump has been over the release of the Epstein files, a debate that has engulfed the party for weeks. While the president has been trying to turn the page on the Epstein issue, Greene continues commenting on it, at one point warning that keeping the files under wraps would risk his support among the base.